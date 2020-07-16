A teenage boy was killed and another injured in a Wednesday night shooting at the Bluffs at Tierra Contenta, a south-side apartment complex off Jaguar Drive.
Santa Fe police have identified 17-year-old Mario Guizar-Anchondo as the suspect and have obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to a news release the city issued Thursday.
Ivan Perez, 17, died in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, the news release said.
Angelo Hernandez, also 17, was shot in his arm and leg and underwent surgery at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, said a family member, who did not want to be identified.
Guizar-Anchondo is charged with an open count of murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Early Thursday morning, two forensic cleaners from Aftermath Services wearing personal protection equipment were outside of an apartment unit on the northeast side of the complex.
The Santa Fe Police Department asked that anyone with information on Guizar-Anchondo's whereabouts notify the agency immediately.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
