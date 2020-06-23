Santa Fe police said they had a male suspect in custody around 5 p.m. Tuesday following a two-hour SWAT operation in the Acequia Madre neighborhood that had been prompted by gunshots.
The man was arrested in Patrick Smith Park after fleeing a standoff at a home at Acequia Madre and Camino del Monte Sol. He had left in a vehicle, and officers pursued him to the park, according to police.
An hour earlier, officers were urging people outside in the neighborhood to stay behind walls or take other cover in case "bullets start flying."
Officers were directing traffic away from the scene, and one spoke over a megaphone.
The city of Santa Fe had issued a text alert warning people to avoid the area around Acequia Madre, from Camino del Monte Sol to Canyon Road.
"Remain indoors, call 911 if you need emergency assistance," the message said.
But it was unclear what had prompted the heavy police response.
Santa Fe Deputy Police Chief Ben Valdez confirmed there was an active police operation in the area but would not provide further details about the incident.
He said the department would send out a news release on the situation later, but it had not yet done so by after 5 p.m.
Police had cordoned off Camino del Monte Sol and Canyon Road, and several locals and passersby said they had seen a lot of police activity starting around 3 p.m.
Kathy Kennedy Beck of Tucson, Ariz., who was visiting Santa Fe, said she heard a single gunshot sometime after 3 p.m. in the direction of Camino del Monte Sol. Asked if she could determine whether it was a large- or small-caliber weapon, she said, "When you hear something like that, you don't think anything except, 'It was a loud shot.' "
Chris Stephens, who works at a gallery nearby, said one officer told her there was a shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood.
A local shop owner who asked not to be identified said an officer told her they were investigating shots fired. When she asked if there was current danger, she said, the officer said he couldn't provide further information but then added, "There is the possibility of an active shooter in the area."
This is a developing story.
