As Santa Fe police continue to investigate the homicide of 63-year-old Michael J. Trilling, Capt. Aaron Ortiz confirmed there were signs of blunt force trauma on Trilling’s body when officers found him dead in his apartment Friday afternoon in response to a request for a welfare check.

Ortiz said the department does not have any suspects but hopes to be able to change that as the week progresses.

“We have strong leads that we’re working right now, and hopefully sometime this week we will be able to identify either a person of interest or suspects,” Ortiz said.

