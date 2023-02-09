020623_JG_Moriarty3.jpg

Edgewood police Chief Roger Jimenez speaks Monday at the Edgewood Police Station about the three Moriarty High students who died over the weekend. On Thursday, he still refused to release the name of the students.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

The Edgewood Police Department continues to withhold details of the weekend deaths of three Moriarty High School sophomores, likely from carbon monoxide poisoning, in the garage of an Edgewood home.

Chief Roger Jimenez confirmed the teens had a sleepover at a friend's house Saturday night before their bodies were discovered Sunday morning. The student who hosted the sleepover survived, the chief said, but he did not provide any details on how the teen survived or whether the boy received medical attention in the wake of his friends' deaths.

Jimenez again refused to disclose the deceased teens' identities Thursday. He said his office is still awaiting the results of examinations by the state Office of the Medical Investigator.

