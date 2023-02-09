Edgewood police Chief Roger Jimenez speaks Monday at the Edgewood Police Station about the three Moriarty High students who died over the weekend. On Thursday, he still refused to release the name of the students.
The Edgewood Police Department continues to withhold details of the weekend deaths of three Moriarty High School sophomores, likely from carbon monoxide poisoning, in the garage of an Edgewood home.
Chief Roger Jimenez confirmed the teens had a sleepover at a friend's house Saturday night before their bodies were discovered Sunday morning. The student who hosted the sleepover survived, the chief said, but he did not provide any details on how the teen survived or whether the boy received medical attention in the wake of his friends' deaths.
Jimenez again refused to disclose the deceased teens' identities Thursday. He said his office is still awaiting the results of examinations by the state Office of the Medical Investigator.
Tributes at Moriarty High School earlier this week were addressed to “Malachi,” “Chris” and “Nathan.” Media outlets have reported one of the victims as Christopher Pearce, 17.
"Not a whole lot has come to light since this incident has happened, other than, you know, families and community members have been dropping food off for the family members here," Jimenez said. "Other than that information, we don't have a whole lot. We're still on pause."
Edgewood police said in a news release late Sunday the teens appeared to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to a propane heater in the garage.
Jimenez indicated the department had encouraged the parents of the surviving teen to seek medical attention.
"I know we did talk to … one of the parents of the teens the next day, to follow up with the doctors about carbon monoxide poisoning, because there's some delayed effects that could cause some major illnesses … leaving the person blind and whatnot," the chief said. "We asked them to follow up with the doctor. I don't know if any of that was done or not."
Jimenez declined to disclose the name of the surviving boy.
"This poor child has been through a lot right now, and so, you know, I wouldn't feel comfortable doing that without speaking to the investigator," he said.