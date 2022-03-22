Camino Tierra Real at Airport Road was closed early Tuesday morning after a man who had warrants for his arrest barricaded himself inside a home, Santa Fe Police Department Deputy Chief of Police Ben Valdez wrote in an email.
Valdez wrote the man is now in custody and the area has been cleared for traffic.
Details surrounding the incident are few. Valdez did not provide a name of the suspect or what he was wanted for.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
