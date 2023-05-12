Santa Fe police shot and wounded a man Friday who, they said, was threatening suicide and refused to put down his gun. 

Officials did not identify the injured man or disclose his condition. 

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to a report of a suicidal man who had "discharged a firearm" near the Los Arroyos Compound apartments on Calle Ojo Feliz, police said in a news release Friday evening.

