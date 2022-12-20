Local law enforcement agencies were left out in September when the state announced an initial round of distributions from the $50 million Local Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund to boost efforts to hire and retain new officers.

However, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Fe Police Department each were awarded $281,250 over three years in the final round of funding, announced earlier this month by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said while he was at first frustrated with the application system for the funds — with requests linked to an agency survey rather than a more straightforward process — his communication with the state Department of Finance and Administration improved in the following months, and his agency was able to complete its application. “I think they realized, too, that there [were] some agencies that had the same concerns [about the application process], and they were very receptive to the issue we made,” Mendoza said.

Popular in the Community