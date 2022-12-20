Local law enforcement agencies were left out in September when the state announced an initial round of distributions from the $50 million Local Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund to boost efforts to hire and retain new officers.
However, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Fe Police Department each were awarded $281,250 over three years in the final round of funding, announced earlier this month by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza said while he was at first frustrated with the application system for the funds — with requests linked to an agency survey rather than a more straightforward process — his communication with the state Department of Finance and Administration improved in the following months, and his agency was able to complete its application. “I think they realized, too, that there [were] some agencies that had the same concerns [about the application process], and they were very receptive to the issue we made,” Mendoza said.
He said the money is “really badly needed for recruitment and retention, so we’re excited to figure out … what the most effective and efficient way is to use those funds.”
Mendoza said his office is working with the Santa Fe County Manager’s Office to decide how to best invest the money, which can be used to retain deputies by creating new incentives based on years of service or by lowering the amount employees pay into their health care and retirement plans.
The funds also can help the agency hire new deputies by covering costs to advertise available positions and paying for incentive packages for potential recruits.
“Pretty much everything is on the table here to try and remain competitive in the recruiting of law enforcement in the state of New Mexico because it has become very competitive,” Mendoza said. “That money will help, definitely.”
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez wrote in an email Friday he is working with the Department of Finance Administration to complete the allocation process.
“The funding will support our work to recruit talented candidates and retain the amazing and dedicated staff we have serving and protecting our community,” he wrote.
Valdez said the department has reduced its vacancies from 38 at the start of 2022 to 17 as of Friday. He added a lateral hire, or experienced officer, will join the agency Dec. 26, putting vacancies at 16 by the start of 2023. “If we continue with our strategy, we are hopeful more vacancies will be filled before July 2023,” Valdez wrote.