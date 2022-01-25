Santa Fe police are searching for a man in connection with a Jan. 14 commercial burglary.
Police believe the man broke into an Act 2 store off Paseo De Peralta around 5 a.m by shattering a window, according to a news release. He then stole various items from the store, though the release does not state how much value was lost.
The man is believed to be 5-foot-10 and about 180 pounds with a light-skinned complexion, the release said. He was seen on video surveillance wearing a blue or purple sweatshirt.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.