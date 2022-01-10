Santa Fe police are searching for a man suspected of attempting to rob a store at gunpoint Sunday night on Airport Road.
Capt. Aaron Ortiz said officers were alerted about an attempted armed robbery around 8:30 p.m. at a Dollar General. A store clerk told police a man approached the counter with a gun and demanded money, Ortiz said.
The man eventually fled before receiving any cash, he added.
The suspect was believed to be in his mid-20s and was wearing a green hoodie, a red baseball cap and a blue vest, which might have been a bullet-proof vest, Ortiz said. He left the store in a dark-colored Kia with a broken back window and a piece of cardboard covering the hole.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Sgt. Lisa Champlin at 505-955-5044.
