Santa Fe police seek the public's help finding a man charged with sex crimes against a child.
Special Victims Unit investigators filed charges Thursday against David Carrasco, 52, on nine counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13, three counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The warrant was issued Thursday.
According to a news release, Carrasco, of Santa Fe, is 5-foot-11 and weighs 198 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a spiderweb on the left side of his neck and a spider on the right side.
Carrasco was convicted of burglary in 2011, court records show. He was last seen in Albuquerque "recently" while visiting family, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement at 505-428-3710 or Detective Jordan White at 505-955-5298.
