Leandra Daniels

The Santa Fe Police Department is seeking help in an effort to find a missing 30-year-old woman.

Leandra Daniels’ family last saw her in the area of the 2000 block of Avenida de Las Alturas on Sept. 27, according to a news release.

Daniels was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a light pink shirt with the word PINK on it and a purple bandana, the release said. She was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Daniels’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.