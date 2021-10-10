The Santa Fe Police Department is seeking help in an effort to find a missing 30-year-old woman.
Leandra Daniels’ family last saw her in the area of the 2000 block of Avenida de Las Alturas on Sept. 27, according to a news release.
Daniels was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a light pink shirt with the word PINK on it and a purple bandana, the release said. She was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Daniels’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.
