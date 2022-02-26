Santa Fe police seek help finding a man reported missing Saturday who was last seen in the downtown area with his family, according to a news release.
A Silver Alert has been issued for David Lawrence Trujillo, 64, who is said to suffer from dementia and depends on medication, the release states. It adds he's thought to be in danger if he's not found.
Trujillo is described as 5 feet, 10 inches and about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with yellow or gold neck trim, a shiny black jacket, a black beanie-style hat with a green-brimmed regular hat over it, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately call Santa Fe Dispatch at 505-428-3710. The case number is 2022-002164.
