A search warrant has been issued for the cellphone of a man involved in a fatal car crash on St. Francis Drive last month.
Michel Fidel was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra southbound on St. Francis Drive when he crashed into a 2002 Saab 9-3 on Feb. 10, Santa Fe Police Department has said. The driver of the Saab, Paul Bedell, 87, died at the hospital. Passenger Joan Bedell, 92, was also injured.
While the police crash report lists "other improper driving" as a contributing factor, the affidavit for search warrant offers new details on what occurred.
Fidel was driving from his job to the post office on Pacheco Street when, he said, the Saab pulled in front of him as it made a left-hand turn onto northbound St. Francis Drive, according to the affidavit.
Although Fidel told police he believed he had the green light, interviews with witnesses indicate "the traffic signal for south St. Francis Drive would have been red at the time of the collision," the affidavit states.
Two days after the crash, police conducted a second interview with Fidel.
"He disclosed that he had used his cellphone while driving in a nonhands free manner in the past though he insists he was not on his phone at the time of the accident," the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, the cellphone may have evidence of driver inattention.
A second fatal crash occurred on St. Francis Drive 10 days after the one involving Fidel. Annamarie Rodriguez, 38, of Santa Fe, died at the scene of a Feb. 20 early morning crash.
According to the police crash report for the crash involving Rodriguez, the listed contributing factor is "driver inattention, drove left of center, failed to yield right-of-way."
Rodriguez was driving southbound on St. Francis Drive.
