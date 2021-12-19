Police seek the public's help finding a suspect in a road-rage shooting Sunday morning on Cerrillos Road.
A man driving a gray Chevy Equinox sideswiped another vehicle near Ocate Road, said Santa Fe Police Lt. Jose Gonzales.
The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, chased the suspect's vehicle, apparently in an effort to get more information, following it to a spot near the Walmart Supercenter on Herrera Drive.
There, the man she'd been pursuing got out of his vehicle and "shot at the victim's vehicle," Gonzales said.
The shot struck the woman, who did not suffer a life-threatening injury and who was hospitalized for treatment, Gonzales said. The suspected shooter fled, according to a news release.
Police interviewed witnesses at the scene, the release states.
Gonzales said any arrest would be on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He urged anyone with information to call the department's dispatch phone number at 505-428-3710.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Given the popularity of guns, it is surprising that automakers don't equip their vehicles with guns mounted to the frame. Why is James Bond the only person allowed to have guns mounted on his car? Obviously, given situations like this, ordinary people really need guns on their cars.
One of the problems with self-driving cars is that things often get in the way and the car has to slow down or steer around the obstacle. But if the car had enough powerful guns, it could just destroy the obstacles and it would not have to brake and steer so much.
Of course the same is true of ordinary cars. Think how much more energy efficient cars would be if they could just obliterate everything in their path?
You'd think there'd be a description of the POS's car!!
There is.
Pretty sure that’s what the grey Chevy Equinox is.
When publishing stories like this one about an apparent road rage incident, please don't forget the who, what, where, why and when. The "when" is unclear in this case, except sometime this early morning.
Ummm....Paper must wait for information from SFPD. Logic bro.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.