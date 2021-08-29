Matthew Fresquez

Authorities are asking the public for help in finding Matthew G. Fresquez, 21, of Peñasco.

Fresquez was last seen around 8:45 p.m. Saturday standing in a river near N.M. 76 south of Española.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has green eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call New Mexico State Police at 505-753-2277 option 1.

