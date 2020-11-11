Three people were arrested by Santa Fe police Tuesday afternoon and two others remain at large after an alleged shoplifting incident at Home Depot led to a scuffle between a worker and a suspect, and a bystander discharged a firearm.
While the Santa Fe Police Department has released some details about the shooting, it has not identified suspects who were taken into custody or disclosed the charges they are facing.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said in an email late Tuesday the agency had received a call around 4 p.m. about a fight at Home Depot on Richards Avenue. Witnesses told police a loss prevention officer at the store attempted to stop a theft, and the shoplifter pulled out an “electronic control weapon,” the email said.
A man with a gun witnessed the struggle and stepped in, Valdez said, and during the chaos he fired a single bullet into the ground. No one was injured, and the shoplifter fled the scene in a vehicle, the deputy chief said.
He said it was unclear why the man fired the gun.
A witness who followed the fleeing vehicle and called 911 said the car was occupied by at least one man, a woman and a child. Two other men who were believed to be involved in the shoplifting incident were arrested at the scene, Valdez said in the email.
He declined to provide names of the suspects and what charges they are facing.
Police found the vehicle on Camino Entrada and located a woman who later was identified as the suspected getaway driver, Valdez said. She was carrying a small child.
He said the man who had been in the car with the woman might have fled on foot and remains at large.
The woman allowed officers to search the vehicle, Valdez said, and they recovered the stolen Home Depot items. The woman was later arrested, Valdez said.
He declined to disclose the value of the stolen items or list the charges the woman is facing.
The child was placed in custody of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, Valdez said.
Police are still seeking the shoplifting suspect who fled and the man who discharged his weapon, who was not at the scene when officers arrived.
Valdez declined to comment on whether the bystander is facing any charges.
He asked anyone with information on either of the men to contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710.
The case remains under investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available, Valdez said.
