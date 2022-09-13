A man accused of robbing a Home Depot at gunpoint Monday and leading Santa Fe police on two high-speed pursuits along city streets had a warrant out for his arrest in a 6-year-old case stemming from a string of residential burglaries.

Police said Jesus Gonzalez, 24, also could face charges in recent thefts throughout the city.

Gonzalez is accused of shoplifting a generator from Home Depot with another man early Monday and then fleeing from police in an SUV. He was arrested downtown late Monday afternoon following a second chase in which the SUV collided with an officer’s cruiser, police said. The pursuit ended at Guadalupe and West De Vargas streets, prompting a brief shelter-in-place advisory.

