Police charged a Santa Fe man Monday after a series of incidents in which he allegedly threatened a hotel security guard with a machete and then confronted police officers with two pickle jars full of gasoline.
According to a criminal complaint, Ryan Ruppert, 45, threatened to kill a security officer at the La Quinta Inn on Cerrillos Road late Wednesday night. The officer told police Ruppert had been banging on windows at the nearby Flying Tortilla restaurant next door. One of the restaurant’s windows was later found broken.
Police had been called to a gas station down the road minutes earlier after Ruppert, wearing a black shirt and khaki pants, was seen “putting gasoline into a cup,” the complaint said.
Responding officers found Ruppert running through the parking lot of the Santa Fe Place mall, with the handle of a large knife sticking out of his pants and holding pickle jars in each of his hands, according to the complaint.
Ruppert appeared “very agitated and angry” and told officers to shoot him, the complaint said.
Police eventually arrested Ruppert, who had a lighter in his hand, and inside the jars, gasoline and fuses with openings cut into the lids, the complaint said.
The La Quinta Inn security guard later told officers he had also seen Ruppert putting what appeared to be pills in his mouth and drinking from the pickle jars, according to the complaint.
Ruppert was arrested and booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an explosive or incendiary device, and criminal property damage.