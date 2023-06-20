Red_Mustang.jpeg

Suspect Francisco Javier Grado-Flores was last seen driving a red Ford Mustang with after-market rims and an eagle windshield decal, according to a Santa Fe Police Department news release. 

 Santa Fe Police Department Facebook page

Raul Rene Montejano Jr. was wielding a bat early Monday morning when he arrived at the home of his former girlfriend, the mother of his young son, and got into a heated argument with the woman's new boyfriend, witnesses told police.

The fight escalated to violence in which 29-year-old Francisco Javier Grado-Flores might have been struck in the head with the bat and Montejano, 27, was struck with gunfire. 

An arrest warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court provides a police account of the shooting at a home on Camino Alhambra in southern Santa Fe that killed Montejano and left a 56-year-old woman wounded.