Raul Rene Montejano Jr. was wielding a bat early Monday morning when he arrived at the home of his former girlfriend, the mother of his young son, and got into a heated argument with the woman's new boyfriend, witnesses told police.
The fight escalated to violence in which 29-year-old Francisco Javier Grado-Flores might have been struck in the head with the bat and Montejano, 27, was struck with gunfire.
An arrest warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court provides a police account of the shooting at a home on Camino Alhambra in southern Santa Fe that killed Montejano and left a 56-year-old woman wounded.
Santa Fe police identified Grado-Flores as the suspect late Monday night but have not arrested him. He faces a count of murder and a charge of tampering with evidence, court records show. A news release said officers searched local hospitals for him after they learned he might have suffered a head injury, but they suspected he fled to Mexico. He was last seen driving a red Ford Mustang, according to the release.
Carolina Anchondo-Garcia, the woman injured by a gunshot and mother of Grado-Flores' girlfriend, was treated at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where she told police her daughter had dated Montejano for five years, but the couple broke up about four months ago, the arrest warrant affidavit says. Since then, Anchondo-Garcia said, her daughter has been dating Grado-Flores.
Grado-Flores "was respectful and not violent like Mr. Montejano," Anchondo-Garcia told police, while "Montejano had shown up at [the residence her and her daughter share] several times and broken things like windows" and had vandalized a vehicle.
Her daughter and Montejano have a 3-year-old son, according to Montejano's mother, Carla Hernandez, who said the boy was with Montejano's father at the time of the shooting.
Santa Fe police Lt. Jimmie Montoya also said the child was with another family member and not present when his father was killed.
Grado-Flores does not appear to have a criminal history in New Mexico other than a conviction in May on three traffic-related petty misdemeanors, according to a review of online court records.
Montejano, however, faced several criminal charges throughout his life, including counts of domestic violence accusing him of physically harming his son's mother in three separate incidents between 2019 and 2022. In two of the cases, he was accused of strangling and suffocating her, records show. He was convicted in one case, but charges were dismissed in the other two.
The woman filed a domestic violence petition in August 2022 in which she accused Montejano of using illegal drugs. "Raul Montejano is a drug user. Every time he is on his blues … he always wants to go to my [house] and destroy my cars," she wrote in the petition.
Montejano was charged with robbery and negligent use of a deadly weapon in 2019, when he was accused of drunkenly crashing into a vehicle at a now-closed adult entertainment club and stealing $25 from a teenager at gunpoint.
His ex-girlfriend initially told investigators she had "blacked out" during the Monday morning shooting and Grado-Flores was not at her mother's home when Montejano showed up with a bat, according to the affidavit. She later admitted Grado-Flores had shot Montejano following an altercation.
She told police she had taken her son to spend some time with Montejano on Sunday after she celebrated Father's Day at her father's home. Montejano had made plans to have dinner with her, she said, but instead she went with Grado-Flores to the house she shares with her mother, where the pair drank alcohol in a car.
Montejano showed up with a baseball bat and did not notice the couple inside the car, she told investigators, according to the affidavit. Montejano knocked on her bedroom window with the bat and then used keys she had left inside the front door to get in the home, the affidavit says. She told Grado-Flores to stay in the car while she confronted Montejano, she said, but Grado-Flores got out of the car and "yelled something."
She "was unsure about who approached who first but that during the altercation she hear[d] more than three gunshots which she stated came from [Grado-Flores]," the affidavit says.
Grado-Flores told the woman he had been hit in the head with the bat and fled the home while she called for help, the affidavit says, adding he might be headed to Mexico.
"As you can read from the affidavit, you can see the challenge that our investigators had getting information about the incident … from the other witnesses on scene," Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said in an interview Tuesday. "So we would like to hear firsthand from him what happened … and get his side of the story as well."