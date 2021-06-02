New Mexico State Police arrested a man Tuesday in Española who is suspected in the weekend shooting at the GreenTree Inn parking lot, Santa Fe police announced in a news release Wednesday.
Anthony Ortiz, 27, who is being held in the Rio Arriba County jail in Tierra Amarilla on unrelated charges, is accused of shooting Marty Lewis, 59, on Saturday at the motel after the two were arguing near the intersection of Vegas Verdes and Cerrillos Road, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Witnesses reported seeing a man grab Lewis' phone from his hands before a scuffle ensued. Then Ortiz reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Lewis twice.
Lewis remained in critical condition Tuesday at University of New Mexico Hospital.
State police contacted Santa Fe investigators Tuesday and said Ortiz had confessed to the shooting, the arrest warrant affidavit said.
Ortiz, who will be extradited to Santa Fe, faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, city police said in the news release. He also is charged with motor vehicle theft and tampering with evidence.
A mother and adult son staying in the motel recounted a terrifying encounter with Ortiz in which he stole their vehicle, the affidavit said.
The son told police he was in the parking lot loading his belongings into the car when he saw Ortiz shoot Lewis. Ortiz pointed a gun at him, the man said, and told him to get the car keys from his mother, who was inside the motel at the time. Ortiz held the barrel of the gun to the man's back as they walked into the room. Ortiz then took the keys from a lanyard off the woman's neck and fled from the motel in her 2001 silver Buick.
Officers found a pool of blood on the concrete, a black folding knife and two spent .45-caliber bullet casings in the parking lot of the motel, the affidavit said.
Santa Fe police said in the news release they learned Ortiz had abandoned the Buick in Albuquerque, and police in that city were able to recover it.
In an interview with Santa Fe police, Ortiz said the first shot he fired behind Firehouse Subs was to scare away two men who were hassling him, the affidavit said. He said he was then was followed by Lewis, who had his phone out, into the GreenTree parking lot.
The two argued and Ortiz grabbed the phone, he told officers, and then Lewis threw a knife at him. Ortiz said he "got scared" and fired the gun twice at Lewis before running and stealing the car, according to the affidavit.
