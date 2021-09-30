An 18-year-old Española man has been charged with raping a younger teen girl while she was sleeping at his home in July.
Miguel Pacheco, 18, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual penetration, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.
The complaint says the girl's mother contacted police in August because she was concerned about her daughter's well-being. During a safe house interview, the girl told police Pacheco had assaulted her while she was sleeping at his house with other friends. When she woke up and realized what was happening, the complaint says, she stopped him and ran away, but he followed her and told her not to tell anyone what occurred.
Pacheco later told police he had touched the girl inappropriately while he was "faded" and said he knew it was a mistake. A summons was issued for Pacheco to appear at an arraignment hearing in late October.
