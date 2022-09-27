Santa Fe police continue to investigate fires ignited Saturday across the city — at least 16 blazes of varying magnitudes, from small dumpster and brush fires to car fires and one that damaged a building — and believe they were all started by the same arsonist.
"We know that it's the same person that's doing it because you don't ever have 16 individual fires like that," Lt. Chris McCord said Tuesday. "It's more of that arsonist behavior because they always ramp up. ... There's always a patter of almost like elevated progression with what they're torching."
Saturday's largest fire, which appeared to have been sparked in shrubs, damaged the New Mexico Corrections Department's Region 1 Probation and Parole Office at 2000 St. Michael's Drive.
McCord said Saturday the building's west side was left with blackened stucco, broken windows and a damaged awning.
Santa Fe police have not yet fulfilled requests for public records on the incidents.
The fires started along Cerrillos Road and extended toward Baca Street, McCord said, adding police believe the person then headed to Monterey Drive, followed by St. Michael's Drive, where the parole office was damaged.
Four cars were burned during the spree at Santa Fe British Motors Sales and Service on Isleta Avenue, McCord said.
Representatives from the auto shop could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
While police have identified a potential suspect, McCord said investigators need to gather more information from surveillance footage to confirm the person's involvement.
"We are not 100 percent [sure]," he said. "It could have been two people."
The department is trying to obtain as much surveillance video as possible, he said, but a lot of the businesses affected by the incidents do not have surveillance cameras and others store their footage off-site.
"We're waiting to make [a] determination until we get all of that footage," McCord said. "Arsons are one of those trickier ones to arrest on because we have to have a lot of probable cause and determining factors."