Santa Fe police continue to investigate fires ignited Saturday across the city — at least 16 blazes of varying magnitudes, from small dumpster and brush fires to car fires and one that damaged a building — and believe they were all started by the same arsonist.

"We know that it's the same person that's doing it because you don't ever have 16 individual fires like that," Lt. Chris McCord said Tuesday. "It's more of that arsonist behavior because they always ramp up. ... There's always a patter of almost like elevated progression with what they're torching."

Saturday's largest fire, which appeared to have been sparked in shrubs, damaged the New Mexico Corrections Department's Region 1 Probation and Parole Office at 2000 St. Michael's Drive.

Popular in the Community