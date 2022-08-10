081022_JG_RagleCrimeScence.jpg

Police said a man, 60, was found dead from a gunshot wound early Wednesday at Ragle Park. Homicide investigators were on scene. The death is the third homicide in the past three months in Santa Fe.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Samuel Cordero was the oldest of six children — a presence so constant and dependable the other kids regarded him as more than just a brother.

"His siblings thought of him more like a father figure than a brother because he was a bit older than the others and he helped me raise them," said Cordero's mother, Yvonne Cordero.

That bond was destroyed early Wednesday morning, Santa Fe police said. Samuel Cordero, 60, was found dead early Wednesday morning at Ragle Park, the victim of a shooting.

