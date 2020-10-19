Police say a Santa Fe man pointed a firearm at a 16-year-old girl Sunday night as she was helping a woman deliver food to an apartment complex.
Eli Padilla, 40, was arrested after midnight Monday following an hourslong standoff with the Santa Fe Police Department's SWAT team and crisis negotiators, agency spokesman Greg Gurulé said.
Gurulé declined to provide a police report of the incident. The document was not available Monday for public release, he said.
According to Gurulé, a woman and her goddaughter were delivering food to a resident of the Dakota Canyon Apartments on West Zia Road around 8 p.m. Sunday when 40-year-old Eli Padilla came out of his apartment unit and yelled at them for creating a perceived disturbance.
After arguing with the woman and girl, Gurulé said, Padilla went back inside to retrieve a rifle. He pointed it at the teen.
Police were called to the scene.
Padilla barricaded himself in his apartment during the SWAT operation, Gurulé said, and following talks with crisis negotiators and other officers, he was arrested and booked into the Santa Fe County jail.
The jail's website said Padilla faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, negligent use of a deadly weapon due to intoxication and child abuse.
Gurulé provided no further details about the incident.
In addition to Jeff Cooper's Four Rules:
5. Do not handle a firearm while drinking, using other mind-altering substances, or if you have a behavioral episode in progress.
6. Do not even own a firearm if you do not have enough common sense to know when to use it properly and when to keep it locked up and as far away from yourself as possible.
The rest of us will thank you for observing all six of these rules, but in the present context, #5 and #6.
