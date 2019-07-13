A Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputy was injured late Friday near Edgewood when a man drove a Kia SUV head-on into his patrol vehicle, New Mexico State Police said in a news release late Saturday.
The deputy fired a shot at 69-year-old Philip Fiorenzio of Edgewood but didn’t strike the man, the statement said.
State police were called to the scene to investigate the deputy’s shooting and arrested Fiorenzio on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer and resisting or obstructing a law enforcement officer.
The state agency did not release the name of the injured deputy, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the news release.
The incident began just after 11 p.m. Friday, state police said, when the deputy received a report of a suicidal man at a home in Edgewood. The man left the home in a Kia Sorento. The deputy found the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop, according to state police, but the man, identified as Fiorenzio, made a U-turn and rammed into him.
Fiorenzio was not injured during the incident.