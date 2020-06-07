New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving a Santa Fe police officer that sent at least one person to the hospital.
The shooting occurred Sunday night at the Big R gun store on St. Michael's Drive, state police said.
"Officer OK, suspect injured. Details are limited," state police wrote on Twitter.
Santa Fe police Lt. Jose Gonzales had no comment, other than to say "a media release will be sent out at an appropriate time."
