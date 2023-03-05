New Mexico State Police responded to a possible bomb threat Sunday morning on Bataan Boulevard and Frontage Road after a man reported someone may have put a bomb in his vehicle. 

Officer Ray Wilson, a state police spokesman, said personnel responded to the New Mexico National Guard office on Bataan Boulevard at 9:30 a.m. to check on a suspicious vehicle. He added his department's bomb squad and crisis intervention team have since been called to assist with the situation, and Frontage Road was closed. It was reopened around noon.

Hank Minitrez, public affairs director for the New Mexico National Guard, referred all questions about the situation to state police, stating its personnel conducted the investigation into the bomb scare Sunday.