New Mexico State Police responded to a possible bomb threat Sunday morning on Bataan Boulevard and Frontage Road after a man reported someone may have put a bomb in his vehicle.
Officer Ray Wilson, a state police spokesman, said personnel responded to the New Mexico National Guard office on Bataan Boulevard at 9:30 a.m. to check on a suspicious vehicle. He added his department's bomb squad and crisis intervention team have since been called to assist with the situation, and Frontage Road was closed. It was reopened around noon.
Hank Minitrez, public affairs director for the New Mexico National Guard, referred all questions about the situation to state police, stating its personnel conducted the investigation into the bomb scare Sunday.
"Very pleased and very appreciative of the state police's prudent response to the situation, that turns out to have been just a sort of — a misunderstanding," Minitrez said.
Wilson said personnel with the state police's bomb squad cleared the caller's vehicle "with nothing located," and released the vehicle back to the driver. However, he did not provide any information as to why the caller may have believed there was a bomb in his vehicle in the first place.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.