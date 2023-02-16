BERNALILLO — Cars manned by anxious parents lined the edges of Bernalillo High School Thursday after local law enforcement received a false report of a fatal school shooting inside the cafeteria. 

The shooting may have been a hoax — one of many throughout the state and the nation in the past several days — but that didn't stop mothers like Miranda Armijo from fearing the worst. 

"I just needed to get my kids out," Armijo said as she waited for her son and daughter to emerge from the campus in the small town north of Albuquerque.