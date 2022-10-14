In the hours before his death, 19-year-old Juan Emanuel Vazquez-Salas attended a party in Santa Fe with his girlfriend, where he became intoxicated. They couple argued after they returned home to an apartment on Hopewell Street, police say, and Vazquez-Salas' girlfriend asked him to leave.

Vazquez-Salas was found dead shortly after 5 a.m. June 4 in the parking lot of Las Palomas Apartments with a single gunshot wound to his head.

Santa Fe police found no firearm at the scene and initially classified the death as a homicide, but announced Thursday that after further investigation, they determined Vazquez-Salas likely took his own life.

