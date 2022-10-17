editor's pick Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by car near Cerrillos Road The New Mexican Nicholas Gilmore Author email Oct 17, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 28-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle near Cerrillos Road and Zafarano Drive sometime before 2:05 a.m. Sunday, Santa Fe police said. Police have not released the identity of the deceased pedestrian. "The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not impaired at the time of the incident," a news release states. "It does appear the crash may have been due to pedestrian error."The driver was traveling north on Cerrillos when the accident occurred, police said. The pedestrian was found unresponsive and declared dead at the scene. The case remains under active investigation, the news release states, and the identity of the deceased will be released after immediate family has been notified. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicholas Gilmore Author email Follow Nicholas Gilmore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe pair accused of shoplifting evade initial police stopLawsuit accuses Santa Fe priest of sexual assaultMan arrested during obelisk protest sues city of Santa FeStorm expected to bring rain to Santa Fe, snow to mountainsRailyard Flats likely without power until early 2023Presbyterian's shift to for-profit ER firm to fill shortfall raises concernsDeteriorating footbridge in downtown Santa Fe closedIn Lujan Grisham's world, no disclosure is full disclosureLujan Grisham, Ronchetti trade barbs, deflect on tough questions in final debateLujan Grisham, Ronchetti to make late push to voters with second debate Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS James Barron Jaguars face plenty of potholes on road to postseason Ringside Seat Weatherman Ronchetti hopes crime is a winning issue Building Santa Fe Santa Fe could get credit and cash for its energy conservation codes Phill Casaus For this kind of viral, you may not need a mask. Or do you?