Santa Fe police are investigating a traffic incident that killed a man early Monday morning on Interstate 25 near Richards Avenue.
Officers initially responded to a single-vehicle crash around 2:45 a.m. after a driver reported he had struck a guardrail when his car veered off road, according to a Santa Fe Police Department news release.
At about 7 a.m., officers received notice that a man was found dead on the side of the highway near the area of the initial crash, according to the release.
"Arriving officers found an adult male deceased from apparent injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle," the release said.
Police are still working to determine if the two incidents are related. The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were shut down between the St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road exits as investigators work to determine more information, according to the release.
