Santa Fe police shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Santa Fe for five hours while working to determine how a pedestrian was killed near the highway early Monday morning.
Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 2:45 a.m. after a driver reported he had struck a guardrail when his car veered off road, according to a Santa Fe Police Department news release.
At about 7 a.m., officers received notice a man was found dead on the side of the highway near the area of the initial crash, according to the release.
Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said investigators determined the vehicle to be involved in both incidents. When asked why officers may not have found the body when they first responded, Tapia said the scene of the initial crash was spread out.
"It wasn't all contained in the same identical location," he said.
Tapia noted the driver showed no signs of impairment when officers initially made contact with him early Monday. As of Monday evening, the driver was not in custody nor facing charges.
"It's still an active investigation," Tapia said. "They need to look at all angles of it."
