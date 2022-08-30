A Pecos man died Monday night following a crash with a Mazda passenger vehicle at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and St. Michael's Drive.

Santa Fe police said in a news release Tuesday motorcyclist John Pedroni, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to the fatal crash around 7 p.m. Monday, Capt. Anthony Tapia said. He added the intersection was closed from the time of officers' arrival until about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Popular in the Community