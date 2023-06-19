A Santa Fe man is wanted on a charge of murder after another man was killed and a woman was wounded by gunfire early Monday morning in an incident that erupted at a mobile home park on Camino Alhambra, off Governor Miles Road.

Santa Fe police said Raul Rene Montejano Jr., 27, died after he was struck by gunfire. He leaves behind a 3-year-old son.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant late Monday accusing 29-year-old Francisco Javier Grado-Flores of murder and tampering with evidence. He was last seen driving a red Ford Mustang and is believed to have suffered a head injury, possibly from being struck by Montejano during an altercation, police said in a news release.