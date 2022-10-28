Pueblo of Pojoaque police arrested two men recently after a traffic stop turned up several firearms and numerous drugs, including a bag filled with rainbow fentanyl. New Mexico State Police warned residents about the many forms fentanyl can take, some of which strongly resemble Halloween candy.
Pueblo of Pojoaque police arrested two men recently after a traffic stop turned up several firearms and numerous drugs, including a bag filled with rainbow fentanyl. New Mexico State Police warned residents about the many forms fentanyl can take, some of which strongly resemble Halloween candy.
Courtesy photo
A screenshot from New Mexico State Police's public safety warning regarding rainbow fentanyl.
Monsters, ghouls and an endless line of kids ringing your doorbell all through the night. These are the scares people look forward to on Halloween.
However, law enforcement agencies in New Mexico are warning parents about a far worse scare — the dangers of illicit drugs and the chance substances like fentanyl may be disguised as candy during the holiday.
In an Oct. 21 Facebook post, New Mexico State Police warned residents about the many forms fentanyl can take, some of which strongly resemble Halloween candy.
"Rainbow fentanyl is fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes and is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults," the Facebook post says.
State police spokesman Lt. Mark Soriano said Thursday that while he is not aware of any incidents in which fentanyl has been mistaken for candy, it is important to communicate with New Mexico's families as variants like rainbow fentanyl start appearing.
"We always want to make parents aware to be cautious during this time of year, especially during Halloween season, as kids go out and go trick-or-treating," Soriano said. "[Have] conversations with your children about the dangers of drugs, and remind them to be cautious of what they are eating and who they are taking candy from."
Soriano said state police have not seen any rainbow fentanyl. However, Pueblo of Pojoaque police arrested two men recently in possession of various drugs, including rainbow fentanyl.
"More rainbow fentanyl seized, be safe this Halloween season!" police wrote in a Facebook post announcing the arrests.
Española police Chief Mizel Garcia has worked in law enforcement for decades, including 27 years at the Albuquerque Police Department. He said he could not confirm whether candy-like fentanyl has been seized in his community. However, Garcia added the drug is coming in different colors than the typical blue associated with it.
"There's people that sometimes have these insidious ideas," Garcia said about people possibly giving out drugs on Halloween. "I hate to always be jaded, but I think as parents, and as a community, we have to talk more about that."
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said while his office has seen fentanyl packaged in many different shapes and variants, he does not recall any cases in which narcotics were purposefully disguised as Halloween candy.
"We don't have any specific information or examples that anybody is attempting to try and package fentanyl in any specific ways, specifically for Halloween," Mendoza said.
He added parents should be vigilant regardless, and advised families to check Halloween candy before letting children eat it to make sure it is in its original wrapper and has not been tampered with.
"We would encourage people to trick or treat with family or friends, and people that they know," Mendoza said. "Just be aware, and be safe, and hopefully everybody has a safe Halloween."
Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz mirrored other law enforcement officials when he said he has not seen rainbow fentanyl pop up in seizures throughout the city. When asked if kids being given any sort of narcotic during Halloween is a realistic fear, however, Ortiz added parents should be checking their children's candy.
"It's something that has always been in the back of everybody's mind since we were growing up," Ortiz said. "The best bet is to inspect you child's candy just to be sure."