IMG_0033.jpeg

John Snead

 Courtesy Santa Fe Police Department

Santa Fe police say the remains of elderly man reported missing earlier this month were discovered late last week in a field south of Rodeo Road.

Officers responded to a report of deceased person Aug. 17 after people walking in the south-side field found a body, the Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The state Office of the Medical Investigator confirmed Monday the remains were those of John Snead, 82, of Santa Fe, who was last seen around 2 p.m. Aug. 11, the news release said.

Recommended for you