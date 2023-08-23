editor's pick Police: Missing elderly Santa Fe man's body found in south-side field The New Mexican Aug 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 Updated 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email John Snead Courtesy Santa Fe Police Department Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Santa Fe police say the remains of elderly man reported missing earlier this month were discovered late last week in a field south of Rodeo Road.Officers responded to a report of deceased person Aug. 17 after people walking in the south-side field found a body, the Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.The state Office of the Medical Investigator confirmed Monday the remains were those of John Snead, 82, of Santa Fe, who was last seen around 2 p.m. Aug. 11, the news release said.Snead left his home on Plaza Blanca to take a walk Aug. 11. His family reported him missing Aug. 12.The case remains active until the cause of Snead's death has been determined, police said in the news release. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesScenes from the 2023 Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show CeremonySWAIA announces Santa Fe Indian Market's top awardsLujan Grisham on another out-of-state vacationImages from 2023 Santa Fe Indian Market weekendSanta Clara Pueblo potter 'caught by surprise' with Best of Show winOklahoma City woman dies in car crash on U.S. 285 south of Santa FeSanta Fe police search for armed suspect leads to shelter-in-place alertsBreak-ins, crime, worker pay among reasons Loyal Hound Pub closedCOVID cases going back up in New Mexico'New Mexican' cartoonist receives Inkpot Award Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Will Webber The Athletic offers no love to Lobos football Ringside Seat Legendary Levy and UNM football's desegregation High desert table Harvest boon: Summer fruit and burrata salad Ringside seat Debates can amount to nothing or count for everything