James Martinez

A Santa Fe man was arrested Thursday after, police said, he threw an assortment of household objects at his mother and threatened to kill her, triggering an hourslong standoff.

James Martinez, 43, is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to online court records filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court Friday.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, Martinez threw groceries, a hammer and chairs in his mother's direction. The domestic dispute lead to a standoff with Santa Fe police, and the department's SWAT team, which lasted from about 1:50 p.m. until about 9:20 p.m. Thursday. 

