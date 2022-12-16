A Santa Fe man was arrested Thursday after, police said, he threw an assortment of household objects at his mother and threatened to kill her, triggering an hourslong standoff.
James Martinez, 43, is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to online court records filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court Friday.
According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, Martinez threw groceries, a hammer and chairs in his mother's direction. The domestic dispute lead to a standoff with Santa Fe police, and the department's SWAT team, which lasted from about 1:50 p.m. until about 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
"We have our crisis negotiators working as well," Santa Fe police Chief Paul Joye said while the incident progressed.
Police were dispatched to a home on Viento Del Norte after receiving a call that a man was throwing an assortment of items at his mother. The woman was heard screaming and having a hard time getting away from her son, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.
Martinez's mother was in distress and shaking when officers arrived at her south side home. She told police she was sitting on the couch when her son came downstairs from his room and started yelling profanities at her, the complaint states.
Martinez started throwing groceries — including cans of food — at his elderly mother before throwing a "mallet hammer" with a rubber head and wooden handle in her direction. He threatened to kill his mother at the same time, according to the complaint.
The Santa Fe man then proceeded to grab chairs from the kitchen table and hurl them at his mother, the complaint says. None of the items hit Martinez's mother, but she told officers she was scared her son would hit her with other objects, including a nearby kitchen knife.
Martinez eventually grabbed food and "a bunch of movies" before heading upstairs to his room.
Officers entered the house and tried communicating with Martinez, according to the complaint. Martinez refused to leave his room, barricaded himself inside and told police he was armed with a gun and a knife. One of the officers inside the home said he heard a loud bang, but did not know if it was a gunshot.
Martinez's mother and police left the home, leaving Martinez alone inside of the residence. Police started using a megaphone at about 2:46 p.m. to try to convince Martinez to surrender, but were unsuccessful. The department's SWAT team was activated shortly after, according to the complaint.
Efforts to extricate Martinez from the home lasted well into the night Thursday. The complaint does not state whether Martinez left the residence on his own accord, or was brought out by force.
Martinez was booked into the Santa Fe County jail at about 11:30 p.m., according to the facility's online records.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez did not answer questions on the incident Friday morning but said his department will issue a news release later today.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.