A Santa Fe man was arrested Thursday after, police said, he threw an assortment of household objects at his mother and threatened to kill her, triggering an hourslong standoff.

James Martinez, 43, is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to online court records filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court Friday.

This is the second time Martinez has been charged with attacking his mother, although charges in the previous case were dropped after he was deemed not competent to stand trial. Martinez’s behavior during his initial court appearance Friday led prosecutors to question his competency to face the current charges.

