Santa Fe police arrested a man wielding an ax near the Sun Mountain Trailhead on Wednesday evening.
Interim Chief Paul Joye said officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after being notified a man was seen with an ax. When police arrived, they found Marty Martinez, 40.
Martinez chopped at a utility pole on Old Santa Fe Trail, Joye said, but did not explain why.
Martinez was charged with criminal damage to property over $1,000. He was taken into custody and booked in the Santa Fe County jail.
