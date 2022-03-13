Authorities are searching for a man suspected of brandishing a gun Saturday outside a downtown Santa Fe restaurant after he was refused a free cup of coffee.
Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, said the incident occurred outside Café Pasqual’s, 121 Don Gaspar Ave. Patrons inside the restaurant hid in the kitchen after seeing the man pull out the gun, he added. No one was hurt.
“According to the information from the business, when they started charging him for coffee that he was used to getting for free, he exited the restaurant and became engaged in disorderly conduct,” Ríos said. “He left again and came back. He climbed on some type of furniture outside the restaurant and brandished the gun.”
By the time deputies arrived, the suspect and customers had left, so they had no one to interview, Ríos said.
A woman who answered the phone Sunday at Pasqual’s said the restaurant was closed and declined to comment on Saturday’s incident.
People at neighboring businesses said they had heard about the incident.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone who witnessed the man pull out the gun to call 505-428-3720.
What time was it? Any physical description? Are there any cameras in the area? Hard to help the cops when there is so little to go on here.
Sell your gun and you’ll have money to pay for your coffee!
Maybe my vision is getting bad Richard but I don't see anything in this story that reflects the individual with the weapon was "Mexican ". From the tone of your rant you are making assumptions that are absolutely not appropriate.
A lot of things are getting out of control during this pandemic, whether it be obnoxious patrons on airplanes or in restaurants, anti or pro mask bullying, reckless driving, and general rude behavior. We also have too many idiots who have no self control walking around with guns, and that has to stop, although our courts don't seem to take aggravated assault seriously and obviously, that vaunted background check law has not performed as promised (surprise, surprise) since losers generally don't go through gun shops.
I wish some of the people in that restaurant had pulled out their cell phones (or in an emergency, something a little more lethal) and photographed this latest idiot. He needs to be in the Greybar Hotel, regardless of whether he had a longstanding expectation of free coffee. He can probably get coffee in jail, too.
Wow, people really feel entitled to free stuff.......
You mean free stuff like race, class and inheritance privilege, Mike? 😘
"Inheritance privilege" ... woke rationale to whine about people (without it) needing to do everything you can to improve your lot in life if you don't have that "privilege." I had thought that PC logic was the worse logic that people left-of-center could inflict on our country until Woke / Wokeness emerged from the depths of their sewer of excuses.
Barry, I did nothing to earn what I inherited (money fed by the post-War government mortgage lending specifically restricted to white). So I "woke" up on third base, and I feel obligated to those whose chance to "improve their lot" is seriously impaired by the freebies I got. (BTW, the public pays for that sewer system.)
Emily, I also inherited nothing form my family, and I mean nothing. No one in the family even finished high school my single Mom raised me with an 8th grade education (she had to quit school and work to support the family) and a series of minimum wage jobs, so I didn't start even on first base. Therefore, I suffer no white guilt complex as you apparently do. I worked for all I have, and anyone in America can do that, I had no privilege and never expected any, I know rich, privileged white folks feel guilty these days, I don't since I was not one.
Mike, you have race and gender [when I went to college, none of the Ivys but Penn admitted women] privilege. Apparently health and brain privilege. Your journey sounds very impressive, and I applaud it.
I feel no guilt. I fee compassion and obligation, and a sense of justice. If you follow the Horatio Alger story, you had help. I don't minimize your effort, but do ask you to see how in the main our being born white in the USA explains about 90% of our wealth.
Emily IMO, compassion, obligation, and justice are all totally different concepts and feelings. They are triggered by totally different experiences and outlooks on life, thus they are not a complete package I can identify with just because I was successful due to my own efforts. Maybe you can.
Let's not get started on this privilege circular firing squad. It only serves to divide us. Regardless as to whether we got started on third base, first base, or someone tried to run us down between home and first on a Baltimore Chop, we owe back to the greater good in return for what we have taken. But not because the Woke Police are trying to shame anyone (and Emily, that's not directed at you).
My wife is an immigrant of color. Her parents worked like dogs to create two successful businesses; she was the beneficiary of their efforts. My mom and stepdad are white Americans but grew up poor during the Great Depression and both lost their fathers as little kids. One was a factory worker, one a p/t legal secretary while raising us kids. We didn't have a lot, but we had biweekly trips to the Public Library, which was a darn good one, thanks to someone else.
Both my wife and yours truly managed to do pretty darn well, for a lot of reasons, many having little to do with the Privilege Scorecard, so I have nothing good to say about this whole modern idea of dividing people against each other, which seems to be the oldest form of crummy politics on the planet.
Lets just leave it there.
Kahl, shall I "leave it there" or both thank you for your thoughtful reply, and disagree a bit?
It is not consciousness of privilege that divides, but unconsciousness of injustice. If those who have don't recognize that there are bases, and stories, and people who have serious handicaps, then they defend privileges unjustly. MLK on privilege is pretty wise. So I'll follow him in trying to do the impossible, which is to call on folks to form some version of what you call owing back to the greater good.
And we had little money when I was a kid, and did that bi-weekly library trip!
[thumbup]Thank you Khal.
Richard, I liked you link in the letters section today, to the piece about fuel economy (A/C on vs windows down); a good fact based response. With your comment here, if you google the issue: small to mid-size cities with the worst crime rate, you will find that your opinion is perhaps driven by ideology and sprinkled with hyperbole. I am not a fan of the mayor or current city council and think they have a lot to answer for in terms of the conditions of the city; but to say that Santa Fe is a war zone and not safe for the public?...well, I can point you to a war zone. And, if you look at your google search for worst and best small, you will see that liberal vs conservative has little to do with it.
You know, Richard, you always want to rant on about Webber but Pasqual's is the one who set up the expectation with this man that he would get free coffee. Why? Was he informed before he was charged that his special free coffee was no longer available? Again guns are not the answer as we can see here where it was the go to solution---you need free coffee but can buy and maintain a gun?
Good questions, Stefanie.
