Santa Fe police are investigating the killing of a 55-year-old man who was shot and left for dead on the side of the road on Rufina Street early Friday morning.

Patrykk and Jenny Ortiz, who own Signs of Santa Fe and live above their shop, said they heard a man yelling outside their business, followed by a gunshot.

"We heard the arguing and then when we came downstairs the gunshot happened," Patrykk said during an interview. "Then we saw him on the floor."

