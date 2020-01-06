Santa Fe police responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. Monday at a home on Paseo de Enrique on the city’s southeast side, near Interstate 25.
Lt. Brian Rodriguez said one man was shot and taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. He would not say whether the man was transported by private vehicle or ambulance. The man’s condition was unknown, Rodriguez added.
Rodriquez said officers were investigating several sites that could be related to the incident, and there were multiple “persons of interest” in the investigation, which was still in the preliminary stages.
Police have named no suspects.
Three hours after the initial call about the shooting, four officers were at the scene on Paseo de Enrique, as well as a supervisor and Rodriguez. Officers were using flashlights to search the ground near a motor home, a small shuttle bus and a motorcycle at the front of a private drive leading to the home.
Several police cars and an ambulance also responded to the Speedway convenience store at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Baca Street. Rodriguez said a site on Baca Street could be related to the shooting.
Though the wounded man taken to Christus St. Vincent was the only confirmed victim in the shooting, Rodriguez indicated there could be others who were injured.
“If the public encounters anything suspicious or if they see someone that is wandering the neighborhoods that appears wounded or if anyone shows up, please just call 911 immediately and give the best description that they possibly can,” Rodriguez said.
