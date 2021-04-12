A violent carjacking in a parking lot at a Rail Runner Express train station south of Santa Fe sent a 73-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning.
The attack comes one week after a shooting at the Rail Runner's South Capitol Station killed one man and left another critically injured.
Santa Fe police responded to a report around 9 a.m. Monday at the N.M. 599 Station that a man had been shot by a gunman who stole his car.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye initially said the elderly man had been taken to a local hospital and was undergoing surgery. The Santa Fe Police Department later said in a news release the man had been transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque and was listed in critical condition.
Police have not yet named the victim and did not identify any suspect or make an arrest in the carjacking. Although, the stolen vehicle was recovered Monday afternoon in Albuquerque following a tip, the agency said in the news release.
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos said the injured man had approached a deputy who was completing paperwork in a gravel parking lot near the Rail Runner stop. The man told the deputy he had been shot in the face by a man who drove off in his black 2020 Chrysler 300 sedan.
The car was seen traveling south on Interstate 25 on Monday morning, and officers suspected it had a broken window, Joye said, because glass was found at the scene.
The Rail Runner commuter train halted its stops at the N.M. 599 Station for several hours Monday but had reopened the station in time for the evening commute, said Augusta Meyers, a spokeswoman for the Rio Metro Regional Transit District, which oversees the train's operation.
Although neither shooting this month at a Rail Runner station occurred on a train, and neither appeared to be connected to the train, Meyers said the incidents were concerning and do "not bode well" for the transit district as it tries to rebuild public interest in riding the train so quickly after it relaunched its services.
The train was shut down to passengers for nearly a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. It began offering passenger service again March 8.
"We want to make sure people feel safe when they're taking our trains," Meyers said.
New measures to ensure safety and security at Rail Runner stations may be addressed in the near future, she added. "It's still early, but you can bet we're going to be looking at [more safety measures] soon."
Police arrested 22-year-old Matthew Arellano on charges of murder and attempted murder in last week's shooting at the South Capitol Station. The shooting killed 24-year-old David Hernandez of Pojoaque and wounded 38-year-old Eli Trujillo. Police believe a dispute over a drug deal between the two victims and a friend of Arellano's prompted the deadly incident.
The Santa Fe Police Department asked anyone with information regarding the carjacking incident to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265 or 505-427-3710.
I was getting my hair cut today and the lady who cuts my hair said she just got her concealed carry permit. I don't blame her and suggested training, training, and more training. With snapcaps, if need be.
With scum like this carjacker roaming loose, we might have to deal with these bums ourselves. After all, the progressives in this town want to defund the police.
Could not agree more Khal. I am licensed to pack and train to protect, thanks to the three tours serving our great country. I will not hesitate, not for one second to take that little pea of brains out of these worthless piece of shi** heads if I feel, in anyway whatsoever myself, my loved ones, or any other innocent person I witness these acts with, being in danger. Not for a split second.
[thumbup]
How would carrying a gun have resulted in a better outcome here though? I am not completely against the practice with proper licensure, but let's game this out. If the victim had preemptively drawn a gun and shot, he may have been found legally not to have reason to. If he was threatened with a gun and then pulled one, he likely would have aggravated the attacker even more, maybe the attacker would have fired more shots into this guy. Unfortunately, he was probably not was in a state to get in a gunfight after the initial wound to his face and, again, now at a tactical disadvantage, the attacker (now fearing for his own wellbeing) would likely have fired more shots after the victim drew. The "good guy with a gun" narrative turns out to be true pretty rarely. Just on a logical and scientific level, more people carrying seems to complicate the issue and often worsen it. You're more likely to end up in a deadlier incident than successfully protecting yourself. https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/hsph-in-the-news/do-guns-make-us-safer-science-suggests-no/
That is a whole lot of hypothetical, Rob. I assert that training matters a lot but when trouble is seconds away, the cops are minutes behind or as the New Mex said a year or so ago, high priority response rates to 911 calls were over ten minutes. And as the story says, this guy was shot in the face anyway.
Self defense is a human right. If the criminal justice system isn't going to be able to control violent criminals, citizens have the right to choose for themselves how to defend themselves. I don't advocate anyone going armed unless they are trained, educated, and willing to use deadly force. But I would not categorically rule it out.
And Hemenway is anything but a dispassionate scientist on this topic. Believe me.
Good old impartial David Hemenway: "Hemenway appeared at a forum hosted by the Robert Wood Johnson foundation and made the following statement in April 2013, "Instead of it being the mark of a real man that you can shoot somebody at 50 feet and kill them with a gun, the mark of a real man is that you would never do anything like that. . . . The gun is a great equalizer because it makes wimps as dangerous as people who really have skill and bravery and so I’d like to have this notion that anyone using a gun is a wuss. They aren’t anybody to be looked up to. They’re somebody to look down at because they couldn’t defend themselves or couldn’t protect others without using a gun."[6]"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Hemenway#cite_note-6
Find this worthless, waste of space, piece of shi* and off with his pathetic head.
Oh Dear God… My thoughts and prayers go out to this poor man and his family… Things are quickly starting to spiral out of control in this town. Violent Crime and theft are going way up. We are in desperate need of some REAL leadership. City Hall is a broken mess. Our Mayor and his overpaid lackies are a Joke and our Police Force is an even bigger joke. Our District Attorney’s Office is grossly incompetent and our Judges are weak and soft on crime… If things don’t drastically change soon, things are going to go from Very Bad to Extremely Worse.
Um, maybe, after the second shooting in two weeks at Railrunner stations, it is time to beef up security at Railrunner stations.
Transit Authority police, like in NYC?
town not down
What is really going on in this town. This down is riddled with drug addicts looking for something to steal so they can get their next fix. This is truly disturbing as well as disgusting.
👍
