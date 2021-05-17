Santa Fe police have arrested a man accused of setting fire to a business off Cerrillos Road, according to a news release.
Vincent Coetzee, 32, was arrested and charged with arson after he was accused of setting fire to the roof of El Paisano Supermarket at 3140 Cerrillos Road. Employees who noticed the fire on video surveillance identified him as the person seen in the footage, according to the news release.
Coetzee was arrested May 5 and booked to the Santa Fe County jail. He was released May 7 on an unsecured $2,500 bond and set conditions of release.
