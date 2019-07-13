Police: Man hospitalized, suspect arrested in Railyard Park stabbing

A man was hospitalized Saturday after being stabbed during a robbery at Railyard Park, and another man was arrested on suspicion of carrying out the early morning attack.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Robert Vasquez said the incident took place about 2 a.m. Witnesses told police the victim, a 28-year-old man, had been lying in the grass at the park near the downtown area when two men confronted him, one with a knife and the other with a handgun.
The men robbed and attacked him with the knife, and then fled toward St. Francis Drive, Vasquez said.
The victim ran barefoot across Guadalupe Street to the Allsup’s gas station at 701 Cerrillos Road, where he told someone he had been stabbed and warned the person to run, Vasquez said.
The victim, who said he knew the man who had stabbed him, was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the deputy chief added.
Police found and arrested the stabbing suspect, 38-year-old Kevin Lucero, Vasquez said, but did not find the man with the handgun.
Lucero faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence — for allegedly trying to hide the knife — and was booked into the Santa Fe County jail Saturday morning, jail records show.
Court records show Lucero has a lengthy history of assault and battery charges.
Police believe both the victim and Lucero are homeless, Vasquez said.
Railyard Park has been the site of several violent crimes in recent years, many involving members of the homeless community, which has raised concerns among neighbors in the area.
Santa Fe police investigated three allegations of rape at the park last year. In one of the cases, a man known to stay at a local homeless shelter pleaded guilty in June to raping a woman who police said was unconscious and intoxicated at the time of the assault.