A man who might have been armed tried to rob the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Santa Fe twice Tuesday afternoon, but escaped after the second failed attempt, police said.
No one has been arrested.
Employees told police the attempted robber — described as a slim man in his late 20s, wearing a white shirt and blue athletic pants — initially walked out Lowe’s front door around 2:30 p.m. with a cart full of unpaid items worth about $1,500, including a generator, copper coil and copper pipe.
A cashier followed him outside and pulled the shopping cart away, a police report said, adding the man tried to retake the cart but then gave up and walked to the parking lot.
Shortly after, the man entered the garden section of the Zafarano Drive store and demanded another employee open the cash register and give him money, the report said.
The employee told police the man grabbed a “bulgy” item concealed in his waistband, and a customer shouted, “He has a gun.”
Fearing someone was going to get shot, the employee said, he told the attempted robber that only a manager could open the register.
The man eventually left the store and fled in a black or gray four-door sedan, according to the report. Witnesses gave police the license plate number of the man’s vehicle.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.