A man was arrested and an injured woman rescued following an incident police say appeared to be a kidnapping that led to a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 25.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said in a statement the Santa Fe Police Department received a call from a shopping center near the intersection of Zafarano Drive and Cerrillos Road, reporting a man was beating a woman.
"The male subsequently forced the female in the vehicle against her will and left the scene and the reporting person attempted to intervene," Valdez wrote.
Officers spotted the vehicle on Airport Road and attempted to stop it, he wrote, but the driver fled onto southbound I-25.
New Mexico State Police assisted city officers in the pursuit, "which concluded near Algodones in the southbound lane of travel at approximately 6:10 PM," Valdez wrote.
"The male is in custody and the female has been secured. She was observed to have injuries from being struck by the male," he added.
Valdez said more information would be provided as it becomes available.
Now. I know why Hollywood has chosen New Mexico for the film industry’s new Mecca- you just can’t make this stuff up. One of our 50 is missing? Yep, don’t drink the water here - it’s obviously contaminated. Good grief.
