The cottonwood tree that has dominated Sena Plaza for decades began coming down Tuesday, but not without controversy.
A worker with the tree company assigned to cut down the tree said a man broke through protective fencing and punched a worker before offering a “suggestions,” apparently prompting Santa Fe police to speed to the scene.
Work was forced to halt.
A police officer at the scene said an arrest was made, but the suspect was not identified.
Cuts to the tree’s highest branches could be seen from at least 50 yards away. Christine McDonald, president of Southwest Asset Management, which handles the property for owner Gerald Peters, said Sena Plaza would be closed for at least three days while the tree comes down.
The city of Santa Fe agreed to let the property’s manager cut down the tree, and shopkeepers in Sena Plaza received notice the cottonwood would be felled late Monday afternoon.
Southwest Asset Management issued a statement Tuesday that pointed to the “possibility of serious injury or death” as reasons the tree had to go. In 2015, a La Casa Sena Restaurant diner was pinned by a fallen branch, with another branch falling in 2018.
According to the statement, the tree was blessed by a Catholic deacon and Rabbi Neil Amswych of Temple Beth Shalom.
