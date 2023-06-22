Two cousins’ evening of drinking together turned violent Tuesday at a residence in Chapelle, just south of Las Vegas, N.M., where one of the men is accused of fatally shooting the other.

Melecio Baca, 53, is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 36-year-old Juanito Baca, according to online court records.

Although an amended criminal complaint filed Wednesday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court says Melecio Baca was arrested a day after the shooting, New Mexico State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said he is still on the run and he is unsure why the complaint lists an arrest date. An employee at the San Miguel County jail confirmed Melecio Baca had not been booked into the facility as of Thursday afternoon.