Police: Man accused of DWI crashed through police academy fence

New Mexico State Police officers had just finished teaching driving techniques to members of a youth group on Monday when an allegedly intoxicated driver’s car crashed through a fence, went over a large dirt berm and came to rest on the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy driving track south of Santa Fe, a department news release says.
Police arrested Jose Jimenez, 23, of Santa Fe on suspicion of what the statement described as his second DWI offense.
His 2008 Nissan Altima had been traveling south on Meadows Road at about 2:30 p.m., the release says, before it crossed oncoming lanes, drove through a field at the northeast corner of the Camino Entrada intersection and crashed through the fence surrounding the police academy at 4491 Cerrillos Road.
No injuries were reported.
“At the time of the crash, New Mexico State Police officers were teaching driving techniques to the 2019 NMSP Youth Academy and had just left the area of the track where the crash occurred,” the release says. “Members of the Santa Fe Police Department Motor Team were also on the track conducting their own training.”
The statement says Jimenez was booked into the Santa Fe County jail.